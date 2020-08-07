Dothan schools releases revised calendar that pushes last day to June 8

Dothan City Schools released a new calendar that includes a shorter fall and winter breaks and pushes the last day of school to June 8.

The new calendar comes over a week after the Dothan school board approved the superintendent’s recommendation to delay traditional and virtual school for students to Sept. 8 to await more equipment for cleaning and remote learning. Teachers are set to return Aug. 24.

The school system is hoping to recruit nurses and buy more equipment for schools with additional COVID-related funding from the state

The new calendar has five less days of instruction than the previously-approved backup calendar for a total of 170 days after the Alabama State Department of Education reduced the number of student days required for the school year.

In the calendar released this week, fall break is Oct. 19 and 20. And winter break is Dec. 23 to Jan. 4. Spring Break was moved to March 29 to April 2.

