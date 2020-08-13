Dothan schools unveil $89.6 million budget with funding challenges, uncertainty of school year

Dothan City School unveiled an $89.6 million budget proposal at its first public hearing during tumultuous times for school systems with changing directives and funding from the state government.
New Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Walker led the presentation and pointed out a few items of concern that have affected the budget or could do so in the future.
The loss of students of 330 students from the 2018 to 2019 school year during reorganization is costing the school system $3.3 million in state foundation funding, which provides monies for teacher salaries and benefits, classroom expenses, nurses, administrators, and textbooks.
Dothan schools lost state funding for 21 teaching units, four principals, four librarians, 3.5 counselors, and a half-unit for assistant principal pay. A $1.3 million donation from the Wiregrass Foundation will help retain teaching units while the system hopes to increase the number of students enrolled this school year.
Walker pointed out that two different COVID-related funding opportunities from the Alabama State Department of Education were not listed on the budget because the schools have just sent in applications. If approved, that could change how some monies are allotted.
The school system recently wrapped up several construction projects, including renovating the former Dothan Preparatory Academy canteen building to make six classrooms and office spaces, installing elevators at Dothan Prep, Carver School of Math, Science, and Technology, and Girard Elementary to bring the buildings up to Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, and renovating parts of the Dothan Early Education Center to make offices for central office staff.
Some updating projects as part of an Energy Services contract are still ongoing, but no new capital projects are planned in the upcoming school year, according to the budget.
The school system remains in good financial standing, due in part to positive inflow of ad valorem and sales taxes from the city of Dothan and Houston County, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
In her presentation, Walker said she expects to begin the next fiscal year on Oct. 1 with $7 million in the general fund, more than the one-month’s operating budget of roughly $5.9 million required by the state.
