Dothan schools unveil $89.6 million budget with funding challenges, uncertainty of school year

Dothan City School unveiled an $89.6 million budget proposal at its first public hearing during tumultuous times for school systems with changing directives and funding from the state government.

New Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Walker led the presentation and pointed out a few items of concern that have affected the budget or could do so in the future.

The loss of students of 330 students from the 2018 to 2019 school year during reorganization is costing the school system $3.3 million in state foundation funding, which provides monies for teacher salaries and benefits, classroom expenses, nurses, administrators, and textbooks.

Dothan schools lost state funding for 21 teaching units, four principals, four librarians, 3.5 counselors, and a half-unit for assistant principal pay. A $1.3 million donation from the Wiregrass Foundation will help retain teaching units while the system hopes to increase the number of students enrolled this school year.

Walker pointed out that two different COVID-related funding opportunities from the Alabama State Department of Education were not listed on the budget because the schools have just sent in applications. If approved, that could change how some monies are allotted.