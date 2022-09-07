Dothan scores with summer sports events

Dothan had one of its best summers ever when it came to hosting athletic events.

“We had a tremendous summer,” Aaron McCreight, president and CEO of Visit Dothan, told the Dothan City Commission this week.

The economic impact of tournaments held June through August equals $6.1 million in overall local spending at Dothan businesses with an estimated $2.2 million in lodging revenue and $383,687 in local taxes, according to McCreight.

Visit Dothan estimates that tournament attendees accounted for 20,318 room nights in local hotels.

The summer months add to an already good year for lodging taxes, which are 17% over budget and could surpass the revenue record set during Hurricane Michael as long as the final month of the fiscal year remains on average, McCreight said.

“Just in three months we had over $6 million in spending from these tournaments here in this community,” McCreight said. “We’ve had several, several years where we did not have $6 million in sports tournament spending – we did it here in three months.”

While out-of-town guests mean revenue for the city and local businesses, Dothan children and families reap benefits as well, McCreight said.

“It’s for the future of our children that play here on these fields,” McCreight said. “Yes, we focus on kids coming in from out of town to play on those fields, but our kids play on them, too.”

By the tourism agency’s calculations, the most profitable events were the United States Tennis Association’s Boys’ National Clay Court Championships held at the Westgate Tennis Center and the Alabama State Games which held events throughout Dothan and the Wiregrass.

The boys’ tennis championship in July generated an estimated $1.2 million in visitor spending, another $562,320 in hotel revenue, and $64,401 in local taxes. The Alabama State Games in June contributed $1.19 million in visitor spending as well as $350,570 in hotel revenue and $74,002 in local taxes, according to Visit Dothan’s figures.

The Future Masters, while not held at a city-owned facility, resulted in $789,470 in visitor spending, $311,850 in hotel revenue, and $51,947 in local taxes when it was held in June.

The Dixie World Series Division I and II Coach Pitch held in late July and early August at James Oates Park led to $706,695 in visitor spending, $271,920 in hotel revenue, and $46,212 in local taxes. The girls’ Dixie State Softball Tournament held in July also generated $432,600 in visitor spending, $211,200 in hotel revenue, and $30,078 in local taxes.

The Stars & Stripes Softball Exposure Tournament held in June is believed to have contributed $512,059 in visitor spending, $156,640 in hotel revenue, and $31,869 in local taxes.

Travel Ball USA events, including World Series games held in June and July, generated nearly $1.1 million in spending, $323,400 in hotel revenue, and $75,536 in local taxes.

The Water World Classic Swim Meet held in June generated $135,654 in visitor spending, $41,140 in hotel revenue and $8,429 in local taxes. With the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association’s State Archery Tournament held in August at Eastgate Park, the city saw $19,496 in visitor spending, $5,940 in hotel revenue, and $1,213 in local taxes.

“We use almost every single park we have in this community for these events,” McCreight said.

McCreight also highlighted an event with Australian national softball team in June at the Westgate Softball Complex where, despite rain, local collegiate softball players played in a game with the Australian team.

“An incredible amount of people came out in the rain to watch this event and to support not only Team Australia in their travels, but also support the young women of the Wiregrass,” McCreight said.