Dothan seeks grant to cover costs of new officers

It takes the right personality to be a police officer.

That is just one challenge facing the Dothan Police Department when it comes to hiring new officers.

“Hiring a police officer is not like hiring a line cook or a brick layer,” Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said. “There’s a certain personality you look for, a certain set of skills you look for, and it takes a certain kind of person to even want to do this job. Finding those people and getting them trained and getting them out there on the street can be difficult.”

Adding police officers is part of a strategic plan previously adopted by city commissioners.

During Tuesday’s Dothan City Commission meeting, commissioners voted to apply for a grant to help fund some of those positions.

City Manager Kevin Cowper expects to have the department up to 181 officers within the next month or two. And, he said during Tuesday’s meeting, there will be an additional 10 positions added to the Dothan Police Department starting Oct. 1, bringing the number of officers to 191.

The city plans to apply to the U.S. Department of Justice for a grant from the 2022 Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program to help cover the cost of six officer positions for three years. The city is asking for $906,873.93 in grant funds, agreeing to put up a 25% local match of $302,291.31 if the grant is fully funded.

It costs roughly $65,558 to fund a police officer’s salary and benefits in their first year of duty, according to numbers from the City of Dothan. Training costs another $3,200 while uniforms, body armor and equipment cost more than $12,000. A vehicle and the associated equipment costs more than $53,000.

For six officers over three years, salaries and benefits reach more than $1.2 million while the vehicles, uniforms and equipment will run upwards of $412,000 – bringing the total cost for six officers for three years to more than $1.6 million.

Cowper told commissioners that the city has made strides in last three to four months in hiring new officers, and the federal grant will help cover at least some of those costs.

“This is a mechanism to help us fund some of those officers and to help keep our streets safe,” Cowper said.

In other business, Tuesday:

- Commissioners agreed to pay a civil penalty of $3,000 to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) after the city failed to notify ADEM of the demolition of houses surrounding the former Moody Hospital site. In January, the city provided the required notification to ADEM of two commercial structures on the Moody site that would have asbestos abatement performed by an accredited inspector in preparation for demolition. However, ADEM received a complaint in February that other structures had been demolished on the site. The city demolished houses without asbestos inspections along with the commercial buildings, and the city claimed it was unaware that houses were subject to the same ADEM notification and inspection regulations.

The site around the former Moody Hospital is currently part of a rehabilitation effort by the city and a developer to create senior living and a one-stop location for veterans’ services. Properties were purchased on the block surrounding the former hospital and demolished by the city with in-kind demolition services provided by Houston County.

- The city renewed a lease agreement with I. Reese Enterprises for the old Grandview Elementary School property at 900 Sixth Ave. in Dothan for five years. Last year, the city entered into a one-year lease agreement with Izell Reese with the plan being a nonprofit youth center focused on sports, tutoring and study programs, and health and wellness education. The city is paid $300 a month per terms of the original lease.

- Commissioners approved the installation of speed humps in the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of Westbrook Road in the Westbrook subdivision located off John D. Odom Road. A petition was submitted to the city with 93% of affected residents approving speed humps for those blocks. The city requires a 75% approval by petition.

- The commission entered into a contract with Seay, Seay and Litchfield P.C. in the amount of $17,567.17 for architectural services in a Westgate competition pool filter replacement project. The commission entered into a separate contract and awarded a bid for $182,182 with Lewis Construction LLC as the contractor on the filter replacement project. The indoor pool will be closed for at least two weeks during construction.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

