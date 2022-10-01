Dothan seeks public input on City Center pedestrian plaza

Dothan is seeking public input on the design of one of the first City Center projects – a pedestrian plaza intended to help create the atmosphere city leaders want to bring to downtown.

“One of the reasons we wanted to do this project as one of the first ones is just to show how we’re wanting to transform downtown,” Assistant City Manager Randy Morris said.

The City of Dothan will host a public meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Wiregrass Museum of Art’s Great Hall from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. A design team from RDG Planning and Design, the master architect on the City Center project, will be on hand to present information and answer questions.

The Wiregrass Museum of Art is located next to the Dothan Civic Center, and those attending should enter through the museum’s garden entrance on the side, facing its parking lot.

The City Center pedestrian plaza encompasses an area west of St. Andrews Street, where the Dothan Utilities service center is located next door to the Dothan Opera House. The plaza will also involve an alley known as Scout Trail that starts at Troy Street and runs behind businesses in the 100 block of North Foster Street as well as the existing Porter Park and the area behind the Opera House.

Morris said there will also be a section from the south side of the Dothan Opera House to Main Street included in the pedestrian plaza. Upgrades and an addition to the Opera House is another City Center project.

Since a part of the pedestrian plaza involves the utility payment center, the city will be relocating those employees. Morris said after the public input meeting, the pedestrian plaza will enter the design phase with construction hopefully in the summer or fall of 2023.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin with a 10- to 15-minute presentation from the architect showing plans on a screen. Otherwise, Morris said, the public input meeting will be more like a come-and-go event.

Attendees will be able to get a closer look at drawings that will be laid out on tables set up in the Great Hall. Morris said people can ask questions and make suggestions. Drawings will also be set up on easels, and Post-It notes will be available for people to write notes and suggestions to attach to those drawings. Comment cards will be handed out for people to write down recommendations or comments about what they like or don’t like about the plans. They’ll be able to turn those comment cards in before they leave or can email the City of Dothan later.

Morris said the meeting will be family-friendly with a coloring station set up for those with small children. And those who cannot make it right at 5:30 p.m. are still welcome to come.

For those who cannot attend Tuesday’s public meeting, a pre-recorded presentation will be on the city’s website, Dothan.org, and people will be able to email comments to the city, Morris said.

“We’re trying to give as much opportunity for the public to see it and be able to comment on it before we go into hard design,” Morris said.