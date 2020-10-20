Dothan sets trick-or-treating hours, promotes safety alongside businesses and state health agency

However, no-touch trick-or-treating, such as utilizing candy shuts to deliver goodies or placing individually-wrapped goodie bags outside for pickup, is considered less risky. Outdoor costume parades and movie nights where social distancing is maintained are also listed moderate-risk activities.

Pumpkin carving at home with family or outside, socially-distanced with friends is considered by the ADPH to be low risk for COVID transmission. Also, decorating at home, outdoor neighborhood scavenger hunts, virtual costume contests, and family movie nights were listed in the low-risk category.

Sunset Memorial Park is hosting a safety-minded drive-thru trunk-or-treat event this year on Halloween from 5-8 p.m. as an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating. Wiregrass families are invited to the event featuring local businesses and “plenty of free treats.” Additionally, Sunset is accepting cash and pet supplies as donations for the Dothan Animal Shelter.

“Last year, we didn’t know what to expect. And we had a great turnout. Of course, it looks a little different this year,” said Sunset co-owner Toni Byrd. “But I’m a grandmother and normalcy is important for kids, especially right now. We wanted to have a safe place for kids to trick or treat. All participating businesses will be employing safety protocols.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}