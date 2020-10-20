Dothan sets trick-or-treating hours, promotes safety alongside businesses and state health agency

The city of Dothan has set trick-or-treating hours on Halloween for 5:30-8 p.m. and promotes safety along with the state health agency and local businesses.
Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper reminded members of the community to report street light outages so the Public Works Department can send workers to replace bulbs before Saturday, Oct. 31.
He said the easiest way to report an outage is going to Dothan.org and clicking “Report a Concern.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health has discouraged the usual practice of door-to-door trick-or-treating and issued guidelines for what seasonal activities carry the most risk and how to mitigate those risks with best practices.
“Children can enjoy limited trick-or-treating provided parents assess the risks of each activity, take precautions and carefully supervise. Adults need to emphasize the importance of consistent hand hygiene, proper mask wearing and social distancing where people can remain six feet apart or more. Avoiding large, crowded groups is important,” the ADPH said in a press release.
The ADPH says traditional door-to-door trick or treating with shared candy bowls is considered a high-risk activity along with typical trunk-or-treating events that draw large crowds and indoor events such as haunted houses and costume contests.
However, no-touch trick-or-treating, such as utilizing candy shuts to deliver goodies or placing individually-wrapped goodie bags outside for pickup, is considered less risky. Outdoor costume parades and movie nights where social distancing is maintained are also listed moderate-risk activities.
Pumpkin carving at home with family or outside, socially-distanced with friends is considered by the ADPH to be low risk for COVID transmission. Also, decorating at home, outdoor neighborhood scavenger hunts, virtual costume contests, and family movie nights were listed in the low-risk category.
Sunset Memorial Park is hosting a safety-minded drive-thru trunk-or-treat event this year on Halloween from 5-8 p.m. as an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating. Wiregrass families are invited to the event featuring local businesses and “plenty of free treats.” Additionally, Sunset is accepting cash and pet supplies as donations for the Dothan Animal Shelter.
“Last year, we didn’t know what to expect. And we had a great turnout. Of course, it looks a little different this year,” said Sunset co-owner Toni Byrd. “But I’m a grandmother and normalcy is important for kids, especially right now. We wanted to have a safe place for kids to trick or treat. All participating businesses will be employing safety protocols.”
Sunset is offering free space for local businesses to set up vehicles and hand out treats. Businesses are encouraged to reserve their spot by Monday, Oct. 28 by calling 334-983-6604 or emailing to contactus@sunsetmemorialpark.com.
If families do participate in trick-or-treating activities, the ADPH urges responsible adult supervision as always and recommends the following safety measure before, during, and after trick-or-treating:
•Be sure costumes, wigs and accessories are flame-resistant.
• Wear protective face coverings made up of two or more layers of breathable fabric instead of a costume mask. Face coverings can be decorated with themes, too.
•Add reflective tape to costumes.
•Do not wear decorative contact lenses; they can cause eye injuries.
•Be careful to prevent accidental cuts when carving pumpkins.
•Make sure walking areas and stairs are well-lit and free of obstacles.
•Never walk near lit candles or luminaries and avoid distraction from electronic devices.
•Keep candle-lit jack-o’-lanterns away from doorsteps, walkways, landings and curtains.
•Consider providing non-food treats such as crayons and coloring books.
•Examine treats for choking hazards before allowing them to be consumed; limit the amount of sugary and sticky candies consumed.
