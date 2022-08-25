Dothan sewer rehabilitation work to begin

A contractor for the City of Dothan will begin a sewer line rehabilitation project next week.

Suncoast will perform sewer line and lateral rehabilitation work during the week of Aug. 29 through Sept. 2, according to a City of Dothan news release.

Work will be performed on Choctaw Street, Sioux Street, Girard Avenue, and Plaza Drive.

Those traveling in those areas are asked to be aware of work crews and use caution. For those who reside in these areas, door hangers with specific instructions are being provided.