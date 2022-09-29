Dothan sewer work begins Monday

Sewer rehabilitation work will begin Monday on several streets in Dothan's Garden District.

L&K Construction, a City of Dothan contractor, will perform sewer line and lateral rehabilitation work during the week of Oct. 3 through Oct. 7. The streets and areas where work will be done include Osceola Street, Houston Street, Choctaw Street, Plaza Drive, and Montezuma Avenue.

Residents are asked to be aware of work crews and use caution while traveling in these areas. Those who reside in these areas can refer to door hangers left at homes for specific instructions.