Dothan sewer work expected to start Nov. 28

City of Dothan logo

A City of Dothan contractor, L&K Contracting, should begin work Monday on sewer lines, manholes, and lateral lines along three streets located inside the Ross Clark Circle, according to a city news release.

The work will impact Houston Street, North Herring Street, and North Iroquois Avenue and will last from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.

During this time traffic will be limited to local traffic only, and no through traffic will be allowed.

Residents who are directly impacted should check for door hangers for instructions, according to the City of Dothan.

