Dothan singer featured in Songbook showcase

Dothan's Madeleine Burnett-Caballero will be featured in a showcase event by The Great American Songbook Foundation, an organization supporting the legacy of America’s original popular song.

The Sept. 5 performance is the first of a series of The Songbook Academy’s Masterclass Moments, appearing on Mondays on The Great American Songbook Foundation’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SongbookAcademy/.

Burnett-Caballero, 17, was selected for the Songbook Academy intensive study in both 2021 and 2022. This year, she was selected as one of the eight solo performers for her rendition of “La Vie en Rose” in both English and French, and was one of five recipients of a Mentor Award and MasterClass with Songbook Foundation founder Michael Feinstein and international award singer Nicole Henry.

Burnett-Caballero discovered her passion for singing and acting at age 10, and has performed in a variety of venues and events and has received awards at the local and national levels, including first place at the Talent America finals in New York City.

In 2017, Madeleine attended The Juilliard School Summer Performing Arts Camp in Switzerland. During the summers of 2018 and 2019 she completed classical voice training at the Interlochen Center for the Arts as well as two camps for movies, television and musical theater in New York City. Also in 2019, she attended the Salzburg Festival & Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra Camp in Austria.

During 2020 she completed training with The Performing Arts Project and the Music Theater Academy. In January 2021, she completed The Juilliard School Winter Festival and in April 2021 a Music Theater Academy Master Class with Taylor Louderman. In July 2022, she attended the Classical Voice summer program at Brevard Music Center in North Carolina. She was honored to be selected as one of The Songbook Academy top 40, for the 2021 and 2022 summer intensives.

In Dothan, Burnett-Caballero performed the role of Helen Keller in SEACT’s production of “The Miracle Worker,” Jasmine in SEACT’s “Alladin Jr.” and Cindy Lou in the SEACT production of “The Marvelous Wonderettes '58.” She is also a member of SPARK Theater competition team.

The Great American Songbook is an enduring canon of the most important and influential American popular songs and jazz standards that began in the early from the early 20th century that have stood the test of time in their life and legacy.

Often referred to as "American Standards," the songs published during the Golden Age of this genre include those popular and enduring tunes from the 1920s to the 1960s that were created for Broadway theatre, musical theatre, and Hollywood musical film.