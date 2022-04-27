Dothan sixth-graders win global reading competition

Read with Malcolm, the Youth Literacy Initiative of NFL Super Bowl Champion and Children's Book Author Malcolm Mitchell has announced that Amy Jones' Sixth Grade Class at Highlands Elementary has won its Fifth Annual READBowl Global Reading Competition and has been crowned the 2022 World Champions of Reading. Ms. Jones "Block 3" read for more than 76,000 minutes to take home the title. The class edged out 57,000 other students from all 50 states and five countries.

In addition, Block 3 teamed up with Ms. Jones two other classes (Blocks 1 and 2) to read more than 214,000 minutes over the four-week competition, held from January 10 (the day of the College Football National Championship Game) through Super Bowl Sunday, when Mitchell crowned the winners. Since its inception in 2018, more than 325,000 kids have competed in READBowl: Read with Malcolm's Free Virtual Reading Challenge.

Ms. Jones, who has had her students compete in READBowl for the past four years, has finally won the "big prize," in what she hopes is her first in a series of Reading World Championships.

“I am extremely proud of the 6th grade students at Highlands Elementary. The first week of ReadBowl, school closed due to quarantine. The team captains motivated their classmates to continue reading and continued to drive them to succeed throughout the remainder of the competition,” says Amy Jones, 6th Grade Teacher at Highlands Elementary. “I am so proud of the hard work and dedication they showed throughout the 4 weeks of ReadBowl. The students were amazed when I showed them data of the improvement of grades during the four weeks of reading. Reading gives one the ability to succeed in all aspects of life. Reading not only gives us knowledge, it helps us create, think, imagine, and ultimately succeed.”

The Champions were greeted with a personal visit from Mitchell, as part of their prize package. Mitchell spoke to the students, offered them encouragement and hand delivered their championship certificates.

"I could not be more proud of these incredible sixth grade students and their teacher Ms. Jones," said Mitchell. "The effort and dedication required to read for 76,000 minutes is testament to the commitment of the kids and to the passion of their teacher and of Highlands Elementary School. This year there were many obstacles put in the path of teachers and students; but Highlands Sixth Grade Block 3 and Ms. Jones tackled every one of them. We are so proud of them. Highlands Elementary Sixth Grade Block 3 are forever the 2022 World Champions of Reading. We encourage every school in Alabama to follow their example and compete in READBowl 2023."

READBowl is 100% free and open to any team of kids - in schools, clubs, groups and programs - and is one of a series of three free virtual reading challenges held each year. The next challenge is READCamp: The Free Virtual Training Camp for Summer Reading, where Malcolm will serve as head coach and kids can earn rewards and certificates for reading this summer.