Dothan Leisure Services and the Dothan Civitan Club are teaming up to sponsor a spaghetti fundraiser this Friday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Doug Tew Therapeutic Recreation Center (300 Garland St.).

Funds will benefit the annual Family Fun Day, a day of events for special needs individuals and their families.

Plates are $10 each and dine-in or curbside pickup will be available. Delivery will be available within the Dothan city limits on orders of 20 or more plates. Included on the plate will be spaghetti with meat sauce, bread, and a brownie.

For ticket information, please contact Cathy Sizemore at 334-615-3720 or via email at csizemore@dothan.org or contact Maggie Nickoley at 334-477-0626 or via email at margaret.nickoley@covan.com.

For more information about Dothan Leisure Services’ programs and facilities, please contact (334) 615-3700, or visit www.dothanleisureservices.org, or Like and Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.