Dothan studying little-known creek for possible development opportunities

Dothan leaders are in the early stages of examining Poplar Springs Branch for possible development opportunities.

City leaders want to incorporate the water feature into its vision of expanding pedestrian access to connect different areas of the city as part of its Highway 84 East Corridor Plan.

“It’s come up from time to time with city leaders to create some kind of walking path along that creek system,” city of Dothan senior planner Bob Wilkerson said. “It’s difficult to make a proposal or do a vision of that because we don’t really understand where the system runs… It’s really something that has been needed to be done for a long, long time.”

Wilkerson said he’s never been able to find a study conducted on the Poplar Springs Branch, so city is solicited proposals from companies to do a complete hydrology study and conceptual plan for the branch believed to start downtown under Liddon Furniture and continuing along 84 East, branching off near Southeast Health and to the north of East Burdeshaw Street around several neighborhoods.