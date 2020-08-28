Dothan studying little-known creek for possible development opportunities

Dothan leaders are in the early stages of examining Poplar Springs Branch for possible development opportunities.
City leaders want to incorporate the water feature into its vision of expanding pedestrian access to connect different areas of the city as part of its Highway 84 East Corridor Plan.
“It’s come up from time to time with city leaders to create some kind of walking path along that creek system,” city of Dothan senior planner Bob Wilkerson said. “It’s difficult to make a proposal or do a vision of that because we don’t really understand where the system runs… It’s really something that has been needed to be done for a long, long time.”
Wilkerson said he’s never been able to find a study conducted on the Poplar Springs Branch, so city is solicited proposals from companies to do a complete hydrology study and conceptual plan for the branch believed to start downtown under Liddon Furniture and continuing along 84 East, branching off near Southeast Health and to the north of East Burdeshaw Street around several neighborhoods.
“It’s a starting point for us to study what we think is possible,” City Manager Kevin Cowper said. “Is it a flood hazard? Is it something we could identify as a natural feature that we could use to enhance the 84 corridor? I’m guessing many people don’t know that there is a creek in that area.”
Wilkerson said making the creek a better aesthetic amenity for the city could celebrate it as the physical factor that drove Native Americans and later colonizers to settle the area in the 1800s.
“What attracts people to areas? Water is a part of that,” Cowper said. “In doing that, if you have a pedestrian feature meandering off the road… if you have a water feature, that enhances the pedestrian walking experience.”
The city is also eyeing vacant and underutilized land near the Poplar Springs Branch that could have development opportunities as well, Cowper said.
The Highway 84 East Corridor Plan, commissioned to Design Workshop in 2018, creates a vision that incorporates the city government’s goals of addressing access and mobility, aesthetics, health and wellness, economics, and environment of the high-traffic route.
The study highlighted significant drainages running through the target area, including the creek, that provide opportunities for trails and recreation.
Creating mixed-use trails for bicycling and walking along the creek could be a key in accomplishing one of the primary goals of the plan: connecting the downtown district with the area around Southeast Health and the “college-anchored district” surrounding the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine.
The hydrology study would be the first step in helping city leaders decide whether they could execute such a plan.
“Once we get the study done, at that point we can begin to clarify appropriately a vision for that larger geographic area,” Wilkerson said.
The study would determine if the capacity of the creek could help the city with environmental issues, like harboring the large amount of storm water that pools in the city.
The deadline to submit a proposal to the city of Dothan’s planning department is Sept. 10. Then, an internal committee will review the pitches and make a selection. The completed study will help leaders understand the scope of such a project, its potential cost, and allow them to get a full picture of what is possible before bringing it before the city’s governing body.
