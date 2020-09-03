Dothan Superintendent Edwards: 'No bad blood' with Wolfpack band boosters

“Make no mistake -- the easiest thing to do would have been to dissolve the organization, disperse the funds as required by law, and go about our lives,” Garrey said on Facebook.

“None of us wanted to do that. We had made a commitment and were determined to see it through. These funds have been too hard fought for and many parents over the years have committed to working with us side by side in support of these students. We feel strongly that standing by our mission statement is the right thing to do.”

Within a week or so of the email to Singleton, band booster members took equipment from the band room, trailers, and a lawnmower from the high school campus. The items were valued at around $100,000.

“When the stuff was missing, I didn’t act unilaterally. I went to the board,” Edwards said.

Singleton filed a police report alleging members had stolen school property, but a police investigation could not prove that any criminal activity had taken place.

Edwards contends that two of the trailers taken were in existence before consolidation of the high school campuses, but Garrey said all of the property removed was bought, registered, insured, and maintained by the booster organization.