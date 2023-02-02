Dothan Tech hosted its award-winning, second annual Job Shadow Day from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday.

Senior and junior students enrolled in Career and Technical Education programs were invited to apply to participate, according to a news release from Dothan City Schools. Students could request specific industries and businesses they are interested in pursuing for future careers during the application process.

This year, 90 students were placed with 48 local businesses and organizations. The students spent the day in the real world to learn what skills, knowledge, and education they need to have to be successful in their desired career path.

The day concluded with students returning to campus for a debrief session to share the positives, unique perspectives, and growth opportunities they learned.

Ryan Richards, Dothan City Schools Workforce Coordinator, says, “After being selected as Governor Ivey’s K-12 Work-Based Learning Seal of Excellence after such a successful inaugural event, we are excited to continue and grow the offerings of this opportunity. This event truly changes the lives of the students who participate.”

Dothan Tech is appreciative to all businesses and organizations hosting and mentoring the students to help prepare and recruit their next generation of employees.

The 48 job shadow placement locations include:

Alfred Saliba Family Services Center, Care Animal Center, CDG Engineers, Center for Digestive Health, Cherry and Irwin, Child Advocacy Center, City of Dothan – IT, Crowder Orthodontics, Dittus Machining, Dothan City Schools, Dothan Law Group, Dothan Pediatric Clinic, Dothan Regional Airport, Dothan Surgery Center, Fairview Clinic, Flowers Hospital, Foundations Pediatric Therapy, FUMC, Girard Primary School, GL Robotics, Golden Corral/Toasted Yolk, Herring Outsource, James Grant Realty, Jim Whaley Tires, Kelly Springs Elementary School, Ladies First Obstetrics & Gynecology, McCardle Dentistry, M1 Support Services, Nicole Allen Salon, Physical Therapy Specialists, Pilcher’s Ambulance, Poly Inc., Qualico, RealTime IT, Scott Cook Pharmacy, SEC Clinical Research, Smiths Inc, Southeast Cardiology, Southeast Health, Southern Bone and Joint, Southern Home Builders, Sunset Memorial Park, Surgery Center South, Vision Center South, Wallace Community College – Criminal Justice, and Wallace Community College – Health Sciences.