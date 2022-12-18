Dothan Tech Job Shadow Day selected for state award

Dothan City Schools’ Career and Technical Education School, Dothan Tech, recently received Gov. Kay Ivey’s 2022 K-12 Work-Based Learning Seal of Excellence Award.

In August, the Alabama Office of Apprentice solicited the submission of applications to promote outstanding programs and events in the area of work-based learning for the second annual Governor’s Work-Based Learning Seal of Excellence Awards.

Based on the success of the inaugural Dothan Tech Job Shadow Day on Feb. 2, 2022 – Groundhog Day, Dothan Tech applied and was selected as one of four winners from the 10-county Workforce Council region.

On Nov. 15, Dothan Tech was invited to Troy University to present about the program at the Regional Best Practices event, along with the other three winners. Chris Duke, DCS Director of CTE, and Ryan Richards, DCS Workforce Coordinator, shared details and logistics of the program.

The highlight of the presentation was a student panel with three students who participated in the inaugural Job Shadow Day. These students were able to share about their experiences, the benefits of the program, and how it confirmed their future career goals. The students’ stories emphasized the profound impact it had on their life.

After all seven Regional Best Practice events around the state, a committee reviewed the applications and presentations to select one winner from four categories – K-12, Community College, Higher Ed, and Non-Educational as Governor’s Work-Based Learning Seal of Excellence winners, and Dothan Tech was selected as the winner of the K-12 category.

Nick Moore, Director of the Office of Education and Workforce Transformation, said, “This award recognizes the work you have put in to building the kinds of unique solutions we need to put our citizens on paths to success and to keep our economy moving forward. You are leading a program that is successfully strengthening our talent pipelines and providing unrivaled learning opportunities that give your participants the skills to be successful. It is my sincere hope that you will continue to grow your program and that others around the state can learn from your success.”

“This award is rooted in our commitment to open up doors for our students and offer them the experiences and opportunities to change their lives forever. This has been one of the most rewarding experiences in all my years of education,” said Richards.

Duke added, “We had the idea to offer this opportunity for our students and community business and industry partners. We are proud of all of those involved and appreciated the recognition and immediate success of the inaugural program. Our goal is to work toward continued success in the future.”

As one of the four state winners, Dothan Tech has been invited to share about the event at the governor’s Work-Based Learning Summit in May.

The second-annual Job Shadow Day will be held again on Feb. 2, 2023 – Groundhog Day. Students have already begun submitting applications and placements will begin being made in January.