Dothan Tech students shadow local businesses

More than 70 students from Dothan Technology Center went out into the community on Wednesday to learn firsthand about working in the real world.

Dothan Tech held its inaugural job shadow day, matching students enrolled in the school's programs with 35 local businesses.

All Dothan Tech students were invited to apply to participate and were allowed to specify the industries and businesses they would enjoy shadowing. Once they spent their day observing, the students returned to campus for a debrief session to share the positives, unique perspectives, and growth opportunities they learned.

“Programs like this allow students to learn from leaders in our community about the necessary skills to enter the workforce successfully,” Ryan Richards, Dothan City Schools Workforce Coordinator, said.