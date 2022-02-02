Dothan Tech students shadow local businesses

More than 70 students from Dothan Technology Center went out into the community on Wednesday to learn firsthand about working in the real world.
Dothan Tech held its inaugural job shadow day, matching students enrolled in the school's programs with 35 local businesses.
All Dothan Tech students were invited to apply to participate and were allowed to specify the industries and businesses they would enjoy shadowing. Once they spent their day observing, the students returned to campus for a debrief session to share the positives, unique perspectives, and growth opportunities they learned.
“Programs like this allow students to learn from leaders in our community about the necessary skills to enter the workforce successfully,” Ryan Richards, Dothan City Schools Workforce Coordinator, said.
Locations where students shadowed included: Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine; Bell Helicopter; Beverly Beauty Institute; CARE Animal Center; Carver Ninth Grade Academy; Cooks Saw; Crowder Orthodontics; Digestive Health Specialists; Dothan City Schools; Dothan Diagnostic Imaging; Dothan Fire Department; Dothan Neuro-Spine-Pain; Dothan Surgery Center; Dothan Preparatory Academy; ENT Care; Eye Center South; Girard Primary School; Highlands Elementary School; Humphreys and Galloway Periodontics; Ingram Realty; Physical Therapy Specialists; Pilcher's Ambulance; Pinch a Penny; Real Time IT; Screen Tech; Seay, Seay, and Litchfield; SEC Clinical Research; Southern Home Builders; Surgery Center South; Vaughn Dentistry; Wallace Community College; Wiregrass Hope Group; Wiregrass Research and Extension Center; and WTVY.
Wallace Community College hosted four Dothan Tech students interested in a career in health care. The students shadowed those in the college's Health Sciences school — physical therapist assistant, associate degree nursing and respiratory therapist programs. The students also toured the college's Health Sciences Simulation Center and visited other program areas including emergency medical services, radiologic technology, practical nursing, medical assisting and surgical technology.
"This is an excellent opportunity to showcase our Health Sciences programs to students who are interested in health care careers," Kathy Buntin, Wallace's Associate Dean of Health Sciences, said. "We hope that these job shadowing students consider Wallace as they pursue those careers."