Dothan Technology Center highlights programs for Career Tech Education month

Dothan Technology Center (DTC) is celebrating Career Tech Education Month virtually by posting a video every weekday during February to highlight one of the 17 programs offered at DTC.
The videos are being posted on the Dothan City School’s Facebook page along with other social media to provide students, parents and the community a detailed look into each program, as well as a chance to meet some influential leaders and teachers of the programs.
These programs give students experience in real careers and even the option to earn certifications related to their chosen program. The program works with local partners to give students hands-on experience in a chosen field. Some local partners include Qualico Steel, Southeast Health, and Durden Outdoor.
“CTE students have a higher graduation rate than students who don’t participate in a program like this,” said Chris Duke, Dothan City Schools Director of Career and Technical Education and Workforce Development. “It’s our hope that there’s a connection with the students where they can learn about a career while they’re in high school and decide to continue it into post-secondary or straight into a career.”
All of the videos were filmed and produced by the students and teacher Amanda Stokes of the TV Production program at DTC.
“I’ve worked in CTE for years, it just works,” Duke said. “It provides student engagement, it’s relevant, and it provides growing opportunities academically and leadership capacity for our students.”
Duke said that they knew it would be important to find a way to properly spotlight the programs during CTE month even under COVID guidelines, which is why they chose a digital campaign.
“Currently, two out of every three high school students in Alabama participate in a career and technical education program,” reads a release about the program. “These students have an opportunity to explore their career options in more than 300 courses, earn advanced diplomas and credentials, and receive college credit.” Graduates entering the workforce with technical background are said to earn more than those without.
The current CTE programs offered are:
• Agriscience
• Army JROTC
• Biomedical Science
• Building Science Construction
• Business/Marketing
• Cosmetology
• Culinary Arts
• Automotive (Dual Enrollment with Wallace Community College)
• Aviation (Dual Enrollment with Alabama Aviation College, a division of Enterprise State Community College)
• Computer Science (Information Technology) (Dual Enrollment with Wallace Community College)
• Education & Training
• Graphic Arts
• Health Science
• Business Logistics
• Pre Engineering
• Television Production
• Welding
