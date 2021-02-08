Dothan Technology Center highlights programs for Career Tech Education month

Dothan Technology Center (DTC) is celebrating Career Tech Education Month virtually by posting a video every weekday during February to highlight one of the 17 programs offered at DTC.

The videos are being posted on the Dothan City School’s Facebook page along with other social media to provide students, parents and the community a detailed look into each program, as well as a chance to meet some influential leaders and teachers of the programs.

These programs give students experience in real careers and even the option to earn certifications related to their chosen program. The program works with local partners to give students hands-on experience in a chosen field. Some local partners include Qualico Steel, Southeast Health, and Durden Outdoor.

“CTE students have a higher graduation rate than students who don’t participate in a program like this,” said Chris Duke, Dothan City Schools Director of Career and Technical Education and Workforce Development. “It’s our hope that there’s a connection with the students where they can learn about a career while they’re in high school and decide to continue it into post-secondary or straight into a career.”