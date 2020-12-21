Dothan Technology Center will undergo massive renovation with state bond money

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Board members voted unanimously in favor of the plan, which also includes renovations to Dothan High School’s convocation center and gymnasium and Girard Intermediate School’s exterior.

DTC Director Chris Duke said the plan, which also includes some structural additions for storage and an outside dining area, will give it the right amount of space for its programs.

“Investing this money into Dothan Tech will allow us to set up our programs is in the best way that we possibly can,” Duke said. “For example, building construction needs a little more space to do projects like they're currently doing so we need to provide them a little more space. Those are the things we've taken into consideration when we sat down with architects to draw up a plan of how we can remake Dothan Tech and make it run as efficient and well as possible.”

Though preliminary architectural plans and artist renderings were recently approved, more detailed plans must still be drawn up and submitted to the Alabama Building Commission for approval before the project can be bid out. Coe estimated that it will likely be six months before plans are approved and construction will likely last two years.