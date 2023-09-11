A Dothan teen was hospitalized late last week after he accidentally shot himself in the leg, according to police.

On Thursday, Sep. 7, at around 6:40 p.m., officers rushed to Henry Green Apartments on South Lena Street after receiving reports of a firearm assault.

Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower leg. The teen told law enforcement officials it was an accidental self-inflicted injury.

According to Dothan Police, it was determined several teens were gathered at an apartment, and the victim told investigators he found the gun lying on the kitchen counter, picked it up, and pulled the trigger, not knowing the weapon was loaded.

The teen was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injury. It is currently unknown who the weapon belonged to and how it got in the apartment as the gun was not there when officers arrived.