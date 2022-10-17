Dothan to present plan to revitalize Montgomery Highway corridor

Dothan officials will host a public briefing Thursday to inform residents of an initiative to revitalize North Oates Street/Montgomery Highway from downtown to Reeves Street.

The briefing will be Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Dothan-Houston County Library System's downtown library located at 445 N. Oates St. in Dothan. The public is invited to attend the grant proposal briefing and discussion, which will present an overview of revitalization and economic development enhancements along the corridor, along with an application for a brownfield redevelopment grant for the project.

To help facilitate its efforts, the city is applying for an environmental assessment grant, which if awarded, will be available to cover the cost of the Phase 1 and Phase 2 property assessments.

The federal brownfields program provides funding to local governments to help investigate and remediate sites of environmental contamination.

City Planning staff along with the project consulting firm of Bullock Environmental LLC will be on hand to present the project overview and address individual questions and comments.

The Montgomery Highway corridor is the latest in the city's efforts to redevelop and enhance the main corridors entering downtown Dothan. An 84 East overlay district has set planning and development guidelines for the U.S. Highway 84 and Main Street corridor, and the City Center master plan has reimagined a new look and feel for the core downtown area.

This particular stretch of the Montgomery Highway corridor is also known as Oates Street and Business U.S. 231. Along with the main library branch, the corridor is lined with attorney offices, businesses, restaurants, and older motels. It provides access to several government buildings – Houston County Courthouse, the Houston County Sheriff's Office, Probation and Parole, the County Administration building, and the city's magistrate offices.