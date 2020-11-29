 Skip to main content
Dothan warming station opening Tuesday night, volunteers are needed
Dothan warming station opening Tuesday night, volunteers are needed

Dothan warming station opening Tuesday night, volunteers are needed
JIMMY SAILORS, DOTHAN EAGLE

The First Baptist Church Dothan, 300 W. Main St., will open a warming station for the homeless and unsheltered on Tuesday in the Family Life Center directly behind the church.

Sign in will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Dinner, snacks and a warm place to stay for the night will be provided. Once signed in, people who leave cannot be re-admitted.

The warming station will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday and close at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Volunteers are needed for two shifts: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. and 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Volunteers can call the Harbor at 334-790-4031, email info@theharbordothan.com, or Harbor Facebook message.

A warming station in Dothan opens when temperatures are 28 degrees or lower. The low on Tuesday is forecast to be in the mid-20s.

