Dothan warming station opening Tuesday night, volunteers are needed

The First Baptist Church Dothan, 300 W. Main St., will open a warming station for the homeless and unsheltered on Tuesday in the Family Life Center directly behind the church.

Sign in will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Dinner, snacks and a warm place to stay for the night will be provided. Once signed in, people who leave cannot be re-admitted.

The warming station will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday and close at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Volunteers are needed for two shifts: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. and 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Volunteers can call the Harbor at 334-790-4031, email info@theharbordothan.com, or Harbor Facebook message.

A warming station in Dothan opens when temperatures are 28 degrees or lower. The low on Tuesday is forecast to be in the mid-20s.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.