Dothan weighs donating Montana Street property to housing authority

Dothan commissioners are considering a proposal to donate the former Montana Street Magnet School to the Dothan Housing Authority.

The school has been sitting empty since the Dothan City School system abandoned the property at the start of the 2019-2020 school year after deciding to close four locations that once operated under the school system – including three elementary schools and Dusy Street central office locations.

The Housing Authority seeks to use the building for office spaces, and as a point to provide resources for the community, among other things.

City Manager Kevin Cowper said the city spends a considerable amount of money on upkeep for the property – around $50,000 in utilities yearly, as well as insurance, and other maintenance – and donating the property would help save the city time and money.

“This is about as good of a repurposing of the facility as we can get,” Cowper said.

While the property has not been appraised, Assistant City Manager Randy Morris previously told the Eagle the property, which includes the almost 42,000 square-foot building, is insured for $5,025,100.