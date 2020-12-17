 Skip to main content
Dothan Winn-Dixie employee arrested for leaving store with unpaid items 18 times
Dothan Winn-Dixie employee arrested for leaving store with unpaid items 18 times

An employee at the Westgate Parkway Winn-Dixie was arrested for failing to ring up items in self-checkout on 18 separate occasions.

Deandra Nicole Mahone, 29, of Dothan, is being charged with third-degree theft of property.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the alleged crime occurred between Sept. 18 and Dec. 8.

Mahone is accused of making purchases in self-checkout and failing to ring up all the items. The stolen items were valued over $1,300.

“Through asset protection with the business, they discovered inventory was not where it needed to be and money was missing,” Owens said.

Mahone’s bond was set at $1,500.

Deandra Nicole Mahone

Deandra Nicole Mahone, 29, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
