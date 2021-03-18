 Skip to main content
Dothan woman accused of cutting boyfriend's neck with folding knife
Dothan woman accused of cutting boyfriend's neck with folding knife

A Dothan woman was arrested after allegedly cutting her boyfriend’s neck with a folding knife.

Sandra Diana Kelley, 25, is being charged with second-degree domestic violence.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Kelley was arrested on Friday, March 12, in the 400 block of North Lena Street.

The couple were involved in a verbal altercation when Kelley allegedly produced a folding knife and cut the victim, who sustained lacerations to the neck. His injuries were non-life threatening and he was treated and released at the scene.

Kelley’s bond was set at $15,000.

Sandra Diana Kelley, 25, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
