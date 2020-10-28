Dothan woman accused of kicking five-year-old in upper torso charged with aggravated child abuse

Dothan police arrested a woman after a five-year-old went to school one morning last week with serious injuries.

Chiquita Nicole Hunter, 25, of Dothan is being charged with aggravated child abuse.

On Oct. 23, a Dothan Police School Resources Officer at an elementary school was notified by a local school faculty member that a 5-year-old was complaining of pain, possibly caused by an individual.

Hunter was taken in to be interviewed and medical records were reviewed by investigators.

“During the investigation, we learned that Hunter was disciplining her child on that morning and in the process of doing that, kicked him several times in the upper torso area,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “He did sustain serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.”

Owens said he was unsure where the child was taken after treatment, but that the Department of Human Resources is actively involved.

Hunter’s bond has been set at $60,000.

