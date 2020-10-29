 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan woman accused of stealing almost $2 K from fast food restaurant
0 comments

Dothan woman accused of stealing almost $2 K from fast food restaurant

{{featured_button_text}}

A Dothan woman is accused of stealing almost $2,000 over the course of two months from a fast food restaurant where she worked.

Shanteria Denise McGriff, 28, was arrested Wednesday and is being charged with second-degree theft of property.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the crimes allegedly occurred between Aug. 25 and Oct. 27 at a fast food restaurant in the 1000 block of Ross Clark Circle.

McGriff was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

Shanteria Denise McGriff

Shanteria Denise McGriff, 28, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Spell' & 'Come Play'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert