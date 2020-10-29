Dothan woman accused of stealing almost $2 K from fast food restaurant

A Dothan woman is accused of stealing almost $2,000 over the course of two months from a fast food restaurant where she worked.
Shanteria Denise McGriff, 28, was arrested Wednesday and is being charged with second-degree theft of property.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the crimes allegedly occurred between Aug. 25 and Oct. 27 at a fast food restaurant in the 1000 block of Ross Clark Circle.
McGriff was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.