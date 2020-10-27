Dothan woman accused of stealing identity to illegally obtain tax refund, stimulus check

A Dothan woman was arrested for stealing victim’s federal tax refund and stimulus check.

Amanda Rachal Grice, 34, is being charged with identity theft and two counts of first-degree theft of property.

“On Jan. 7, 2020, Grice allegedly fraudulently filed the victim’s 2019 federal income tax return to obtain the victim’s tax refund,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens.

According to Owens, the victim’s Social Security number and name were used on the tax return.

Several weeks later, Grice obtained the tax refund from the federal government and transferred the money to a Green Dot debit card and spent it. Because Grice was sent the refund, the federal government used the information provided to also send federal stimulus money received on April 15. That money was transferred and also used on a Green Dot debit card.

In total, the stolen amount was a little more than $11,500.

It unclear Grice’s relationship to the victim and how she received the money, but Owens said it was likely via direct deposit.

Grice was arrested Monday and her bond was set at $10,000 for each charge totaling $30,000.

