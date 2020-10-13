Dothan woman accused of taking dog during ownership dispute

A Dothan woman was arrested for a crime occurring in September in which she is accused of entering a home and taking the victim’s dog.

Brandi Nicole Minniefield, 35, was charged with third-degree burglary for entering someone’s home in the 700 block of Price Street without force with the intention to take something.

“There was apparently an ongoing dispute over who owned the dog,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “You can’t go into anyone’s home with the intent to take anything.”

Her bond is set at $15,000.

