Dothan woman arrested after selling stolen iPhone at local kiosk

A Dothan woman was arrested after allegedly selling a stolen iPhone at a local business.
Deja Deanndra Hardrick, 19, is being charged with second-degree receiving stolen property, according to police records.
“Apparently, she was in possession of a stolen iPhone worth about $600 and sold it through one of those phone ATM’s at a local business,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens.
The victim told investigators where it had been sold and Hardrick was linked to the alleged crime that occurred on Oct. 24.
Hardrick’s bond was set at $1,000.
