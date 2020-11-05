Dothan woman arrested for having stolen pink pistol after victim tracking stolen cellphone led officers to apartment

Officers arrested a Dothan woman for being in possession of a stolen pink pistol after someone looking for his stolen cellphone led police to her apartment.

Once inside the apartment, officers found a pink 9-mm pistol that was confirmed stolen, four ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, and several sandwich bags, according to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens.

Shakita Leann Crittenton, 34, is charged with second-degree possession of stolen property, first-degree possession of marijuana, and illegal possession of a debit card.

The case started when a victim called to report his phone stolen and someone apparently broke into his vehicle. He’d tracked the phone to Crittenton’s apartment and called the police.

“When officers arrived at the apartment, they came into contact with Crittenton, who allowed them into the apartment. Officers looked around, got to the bedroom and recognized the distinct odor of marijuana,” Owens said. “Crittenton consented to the search.”

Owens said the amount of marijuana, plastic bags, and scale made it clear she was packaging it for sale and delivery. There was also a debit card found that did not have Crittenton’s name on it.