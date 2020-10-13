 Skip to main content
Dothan woman arrested for July crime in which she allegedly struck victim with motor vehicle
A Dothan woman was arrested over the weekend for a July incident in which she allegedly struck someone with a motor vehicle.

On July 11, officers responded to a call in which the victim stated that Dominika Shantaye Mayes, 34, struck her with her motor vehicle and fled the scene, according to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens.

The victim was treated at the scene and released.

Mayes was arrested by Dothan police officers on Sunday and charged with second-degree assault.

Dominika Shantaye Mayes

Dominika Shantaye Mayes, 34

 Sable Riley
