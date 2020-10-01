 Skip to main content
Dothan woman arrested for slashing partner’s face with kitchen knife
Kierra Tuck

Kierra Getaun Tuck, 25, of Dothan

 COURTESY OF DOTHAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

A Dothan woman is facing charges for first-degree domestic violence after police say she used a kitchen knife to slash her partner’s face and stab him in the upper torso.

Kierra Getaun Tuck, 25, was arrested on Wednesday by Dothan police in the 1700 block of Tuskegee Avenue.

“Tuck and the victim got into a verbal altercation. At some point, Tuck used an edged weapon on the victim. The victim received two slashes across the face, which were non-life threatening. He also received a stab wound to the upper torso area, which was also non-life threatening,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Her bond was set at $30,000. She was released from the Dothan City Jail Thursday morning.

