 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan woman arrested for stealing wallet from parked car
0 comments
alert

Dothan woman arrested for stealing wallet from parked car

{{featured_button_text}}
arrest generic blue background
Metro Creative Connection

A Dothan woman was arrested after being seen breaking into a car at a local station and stealing a wallet on Sunday.

Banean Bryant, 28, is being charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, according to arrest records.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Bryant allegedly broke into a Ford Focus parked at an East Main Street gas station while the victim was inside the business.

Another customer witnessed Bryant stealing the victim’s wallet while she was inside the vehicle.

Police officers apprehended Bryant a short distance away from the gas station and recovered the stolen property.

Bryant’s bond was set at $15,000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC warns vigilance as 3rd vaccine is rolled out

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert