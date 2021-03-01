Dothan woman arrested for stealing wallet from parked car

A Dothan woman was arrested after being seen breaking into a car at a local station and stealing a wallet on Sunday.

Banean Bryant, 28, is being charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, according to arrest records.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Bryant allegedly broke into a Ford Focus parked at an East Main Street gas station while the victim was inside the business.

Another customer witnessed Bryant stealing the victim’s wallet while she was inside the vehicle.

Police officers apprehended Bryant a short distance away from the gas station and recovered the stolen property.

Bryant’s bond was set at $15,000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

