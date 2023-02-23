A Dothan woman has been charged with assaulting a police officer, according to a Dothan Police Department news release.

Latedrus Rhodes, 29, was charged with one count of assault second degree. Her bond was set at $15,000.

On Wednesday, officers responded to the 800 block of Whiddon Street for an intoxicated and disorderly person, the release stated.

When officers made contact with Rhodes and attempted to have her leave the property at the request of the property owner, she refused.

Officers advised Rhodes she was being arrested and began taking her into custody. Rhodes began to resist and fight with officers during which time she bit an officer on the arm causing minimal injury, according to the release.