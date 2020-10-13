 Skip to main content
Dothan woman charged with using defensive spray during argument
Dothan woman charged with using defensive spray during argument

A Dothan woman was arrested after allegedly unleashing a defensive spray during an argument on Monday.

Carnessa Rashon McNealy, 29, was charged with criminal use of defensive spray.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Dothan Fire and Rescue was called to the scene in the 200 block of Honeysuckle Road.

“During a verbal altercation with the victim, Miss McNealy had a defensive chemical spray and used it on the victim,” Owens said.

The victim was treated at the scene and did not have to be transported to the hospital.

Owens said anytime a defensive chemical spray is unleashed in an environment that is not a self-defense situation, it results in a felony criminal charge.

McNealy’s bond was set at $15,000 and she was booked in the Houston County Jail.

Carnessa Rashon McNealy

 Sable Riley
