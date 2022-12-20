 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dothan woman dies in Tuesday morning car crash

  • Updated
A Dothan woman died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in rural Houston County.

Carmen Alexus Shiver, 19, was killed when a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara driven by James Blake Glass, 21, of Dothan, left the roadway, struck a power pole, overturned, and then struck a tree. The crash occurred at about 10:45 a.m. on Willie Varnum Road about six miles north of Cottonwood.

Glass was seriously injured in the crash, and is being treated in a local hospital.

Shiver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

