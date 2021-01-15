Dothan woman facing theft charges after writing checks for $6,300 from closed account

A Dothan woman faces numerous theft charges after she allegedly wrote seven checks totaling $6,300 from a closed account to pay back a loan.
Shykeria Lanise Turner, 32, is being charged with seven counts of third-degree theft of property by deception.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the alleged offenses occurred between Oct. 5 and Oct. 12.
She was using checks from a closed account to pay back a bank loan.
Turner’s bonds total $7,000.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
