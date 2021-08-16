Dothan workers on standby for emergency response during Tropical Storm Fred

As Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall, the city of Dothan is preparing for bad weather by reminded residents how to report storm-related issues.

To report issues related to downed trees in the road, overflowing storm drains, flooding or similar storm-related problems, residents should call (334) 615-3810.

“Phone lines will be staffed through the evening to take trouble calls,” a press release stated. “Personnel and equipment are on standby to handle issues that may arise throughout the evening.”

To report power outages, residents should call (334) 615-3302 and use the Dothan Utilities automated reporting system.

Dothan Utilities has crews on standby for the impending storm and will be responding to outages as they are reported.

Dothan Utilities customers can view the new power outages map by visiting Dothan.org and clicking on the DU Power Outage Map button, located on the left side of the homepage.