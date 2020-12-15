Dothan Wreaths Across America ceremony to honor fallen veterans on Saturday

“With everything going on this year, we’re sincerely grateful for the opportunity to host this event again,” Sunset Memorial Park owner Robert Byrd said. “It means a great deal to us. It offers an important chance to teach children about history and important values like respect, honor and patriotism. This is a family-friendly event and is always so heart-warming, especially during the holidays.”

To stay safe in light of COVID-19, the ceremony will be kept outdoors and adjustments have been made to the agenda, Byrd said in a news release.

“We’re asking everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing,” Byrd said.

The theme for 2020 is “Be an American Worth Fighting For.” The inspiration came from a 2018 address made by Staff Sgt. Daniel Strong, who was escorting the Wreaths Across America convoy to Arlington and spoke during a welcome stop at Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School in Fitchburg, Mass. As an infantryman in the United States Marine Corps, Strong lost 18 Marines during his service, three were his friends when he was a lance corporal, six as their squad leader, and the remaining nine as their platoon sergeant.

In the event there’s inclement weather, the Sunset Memorial ceremony will be canceled. Please visit sunsetmemorialpark.com or www.facebook.com/sunsetmemorialpark or call 334-983-6604 for up-to-date information.