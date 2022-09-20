Dothan zoning request fails with tie vote

A rezoning requested by a Dothan church failed Tuesday following a tied vote by the Dothan City Commission.

Calvary Baptist Church requested 14.6 acres owned by the church off Montgomery Highway be rezoned from light industry and a single-family low-density residential zoning to a residential zoning with a higher density, allowing for smaller lots and more homes.

Residents in the neighborhood surrounding the property, however, spoke against the rezoning, saying the property is already zoned residential and to allow a higher-density zoning would not be in keeping with the surrounding neighborhood. Plus, they expressed concerns about increased traffic, the added risk to access Montgomery Highway from Montezuma, and how their property values will be impacted.

When it came time to vote, Mayor Mark Saliba recused himself due to knowing the potential developer. Commissioners Kevin Dorsey, Aristotle Kirkland, and Bradley Bedwell voted against the rezoning while Commissioners John Ferguson, Gantt Pierce, and David Crutchfield voted for it.

Calvary Baptist Church sits at the corner of Montezuma Avenue and Choctaw Street not far from Montgomery Highway. The property in question is on the other side of Montgomery Highway from the church, a wooded lot that stretches from Montezuma Avenue to Park Avenue. It is sandwiched between commercial properties fronting Montgomery Highway and a residential neighborhood. Slivers of land connect the property to Montgomery Highway and Park Avenue.

While no subdivision plans have been submitted, residents expressed concerns about the impact of a higher-density development.

Linda Anderson lives on Montezuma Avenue, and her 1-acre property and home backs up to the 14.6 acres.

“It won’t be like the houses all around us,” Anderson said. “There’s only going to be one entryway into that, and I have trouble getting out onto the Montgomery Highway now. … You need to consider our feelings that live in the neighborhood, and you need to consider how congested it’s going to be. I love my house, and I don’t want it to be devalued.”

The rezoning request came before the Dothan Planning Commission in July, and the planning commission recommended approval.

According to the minutes from the July planning commission meeting, Flowers & White Engineering represented the church in the rezoning request while Mike McCann of Tom West Company and a deacon with Calvary was representing the church in the sale of the 14.6 acres. McCann told planning commissioners that the property had been donated to the church eight years ago, and he believed any development under the requested zoning would only add value to surrounding property.

Tuesday, McCann asked city commissioners to support the rezoning.

Alan Rollins lives on Rebecca Avenue, and his home also backs up to the property. Like other residents, Rollins asked commissioners to leave the zoning as it is.

“I just ask that you go back on the wisdom and the vision of the original zoning or zoning commission,” Rollins said. “They zoned it a certain way for a reason.”