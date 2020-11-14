Dothan's Aunt Katie's Community Garden looks to future expansion

“It’s just a small pebble in a neighborhood that needs a lot of help,” Jackson said.

This Saturday, Nov. 21, the community is invited to learn about plans to clean up a vacant lot at the corner of Linden and Whiddon streets for expanding Aunt Katie’s Community Garden – the name inspired by a neighborhood woman who would open her kitchen to those needing a home-cooked meal.

Vacant since the late 1990s, the lot is owned by the City of Dothan and was once home to an Alabama Power electrical substation. During a grounds assessment, the property’s soil was found to be contaminated with high levels of arsenic (likely from herbicide used over the years to kill weeds around the substation). The contamination is not believed to have affected nearby properties as arsenic does not move easily unless it reaches the groundwater.

The property is now the subject of a brownfield remediation effort by the city, which received a $297,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up the property. Remediation will involve excavating layers of soil, laying a plastic barrier over what remains and then bringing in new soil.