Dothan's Aunt Katie's Community Garden looks to future expansion

Belvia Jones pulled weeds in the tunnel house, while Ronald Davis planted strawberries in a nearby raised bed. Michael Jackson knocked dirt off his boots before pulling them on to fix a leaking drip hose that was slowly creating a mud hole.
It’s all in a day’s work at Aunt Katie’s Community Garden.
Located in downtown Dothan where Linden and Chickasaw streets meet, the urban garden was started in 2010 with raised beds for people to rent and grow their own vegetables. The nonprofit community garden has evolved since then.
Today it features a multipurpose nutrition education center, creates products from locally-grown ingredients (including its own beehives for honey), and grows vegetables year-round in a tunnel house.
The framing is up for a new high tunnel house – much larger than the experimental tunnel house erected about two years ago. At 26-by-48 feet, the tunnel house will be the “superstar” of the garden, according to Jackson, who founded the community garden. But there’s more to come. The garden is moving toward community supported agriculture, or CSA, with people buying subscriptions for produce grown in the garden and by other local farmers.
While it’s still a place where people can get their hands dirty, the community garden has always been much more to Jackson. It’s a source of neighborhood pride as well as an anchor for community development, he said.
“It’s just a small pebble in a neighborhood that needs a lot of help,” Jackson said.
This Saturday, Nov. 21, the community is invited to learn about plans to clean up a vacant lot at the corner of Linden and Whiddon streets for expanding Aunt Katie’s Community Garden – the name inspired by a neighborhood woman who would open her kitchen to those needing a home-cooked meal.
Vacant since the late 1990s, the lot is owned by the City of Dothan and was once home to an Alabama Power electrical substation. During a grounds assessment, the property’s soil was found to be contaminated with high levels of arsenic (likely from herbicide used over the years to kill weeds around the substation). The contamination is not believed to have affected nearby properties as arsenic does not move easily unless it reaches the groundwater.
The property is now the subject of a brownfield remediation effort by the city, which received a $297,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up the property. Remediation will involve excavating layers of soil, laying a plastic barrier over what remains and then bringing in new soil.
As part of the remediation process, the city and Aunt Katie’s Community Garden are hosting a Brownfield Community Event from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Visitors can come by the garden, enjoy some soup and sandwiches from the Basketcase Café, and walk through the community garden to view display boards with information on the project and future plans for the lot.
Jackson said the event will be casual with no speeches, but there will be people on hand to discuss the plans with visitors.
Plans for the property include two high tunnel houses for growing vegetables, a fenced area for the honey bee colony and a row of fruit trees.
The high tunnel houses will feature drip irrigation and thick plastic sheeting that can be raised on the sides. The structures would each stand 26 feet by 48 feet. There are also plans for another high tunnel house at the corner of Chickasaw and Linden that would be 26 feet by 84 feet.
“It’s a different way of growing, and you have to be taught,” Jackson said of the high tunnel houses.
Over the next five years, Jackson hopes to create a food processing station in a neighboring cinderblock building that was once a store. The site would be a place people could come to buy produce grown in the community garden as well as products created out of the garden like honey, beeswax, pepper sauce, and hot sauce.
“In today’s marketplace, if you’re going to be a farmer, you want to be able to take your raw material and convert it to a value-added product,” Jackson said.
