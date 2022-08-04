Dothan's Borden Dairy to close by Oct. 2

Stating it could no longer support operations at the locations, Borden Dairy confirmed its decision to close its production facility near Dothan as well as another facility in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The facilities as well as associated distribution branches will close no later than Oct. 2, according to a written statement sent to the Dothan Eagle on Thursday.

“After this date, Borden Dairy will no longer produce products in these states,” the Dallas-based company stated in its release.

Employees and customers have been informed of the closures, according to the statement. The company does not release employee numbers at its facilities.

Borden Dairy, operating under New Dairy Alabama LLC, is located on U.S. Highway 84 East between Eddins Road and Sanitary Dairy Road in Cowarts city limits.

“While the decision was difficult, the Company has determined that it could no longer support continued operations at these locations,” the statement read. “The Company is committed to assisting the affected employees through the transition by offering notification pay, job transition support, and the opportunity to apply for roles at other locations.”

Dean Mitchell, executive director at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement that the chamber will do what it can to assist Borden employees during the transition.

“The Dothan Chamber and Southeast AlabamaWorks stand united in our commitment to help the employees at Borden Dairy find employment opportunities in our area,” Mitchell said. “Anytime a business closes, it is important to remember that individuals, families, and communities are impacted. Our teams will do all that we can to assist Borden employees in job searches, skills training, unemployment claims, career tips, and encouragement during a difficult time. We are all in this together, and we will stand shoulder to shoulder to help.”