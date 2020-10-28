Dothan's Coleman named chair of Troy University Foundation Board

Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman has been named chair of the Troy University Foundation Board of Directors, according to a news release posted on the university’s website Wednesday.

Coleman, a member of the foundation board since 2015, is chairman of Coleman World Group, a family-owned moving, storage, relocation and transportation business. Coleman World Group is ranked as one of the top 30 largest private companies in Alabama.

Coleman has held the position of chairman of the Business Council of Alabama and of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.

In August 2014, Coleman completed a nine-year appointment to the Alabama Commission on Higher Education, where he served as chairman for two years.

“Jeff Coleman is a proud Trojan with a proven record of service in the Wiregrass, throughout the state of Alabama and beyond,” said Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. “We are grateful for his continued support of Troy University, and we know that our foundation board will benefit greatly from his strong leadership.”

