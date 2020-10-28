Dothan's Coleman named chair of Troy University Foundation Board

Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman has been named chair of the Troy University Foundation Board of Directors, according to a news release posted on the university’s website Wednesday.
Coleman, a member of the foundation board since 2015, is chairman of Coleman World Group, a family-owned moving, storage, relocation and transportation business. Coleman World Group is ranked as one of the top 30 largest private companies in Alabama.
Coleman has held the position of chairman of the Business Council of Alabama and of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.
In August 2014, Coleman completed a nine-year appointment to the Alabama Commission on Higher Education, where he served as chairman for two years.
“Jeff Coleman is a proud Trojan with a proven record of service in the Wiregrass, throughout the state of Alabama and beyond,” said Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. “We are grateful for his continued support of Troy University, and we know that our foundation board will benefit greatly from his strong leadership.”
Coleman holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce and business administration from the University of Alabama and earned his Master of Business Administration degree from Troy University Dothan. In 2003, he was named Alumnus of the Year for Troy University Dothan. Coleman is a 2011 graduate of Leadership Alabama and a 2015 graduate of the Air War College National Security Forum. He served two terms as the civilian aide to the secretary of the Army for Alabama.
In 2019, Troy University officially dedicated the Coleman Center for Early Learning and Family Enrichment on its Dothan campus. The building and the center are named in honor of Coleman’s father, James F. Coleman, longtime chairman of Coleman Worldwide Moving, and was made possible by the family’s initial $1 million donation.
“Jeff Coleman is a great leader and an outstanding Trojan who has been a valued member of the board for several years,” said Maj. Gen. Walter Givhan, senior vice chancellor for Advancement and Economic Development. “He brings an energy and enthusiasm to the role of chairman that has us excited about the future.”
Coleman said he was honored to lead the university’s foundation board of directors.
“I am deeply humbled and greatly honored to serve as the chairman of the Troy University foundation,” he said. “I look forward to helping Troy University grow and prosper with a Trojan warrior spirit.”
Coleman and his wife, Tiffany, live in Dothan, and they have three daughters and a son-in-law.
Established in 1968, the Troy University Foundation is a nonprofit, charitable (501c3) organization created to attract private support for Troy University. The purposes of the Foundation are to promote, support, and carry out broader educational opportunities and provide services to the faculty, students, and alumni of Troy University.
