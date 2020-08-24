 Skip to main content
Dothan's eastside LaBamba Mexican Café being sold at auction
The LaBamba Mexican Café property on the eastside of Dothan is scheduled to be auctioned on Thursday.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Dothan’s eastside LaBamba Mexican Café property will be sold to the highest bidder on Thursday.

Last week, Five Star Credit Union announced a foreclosure on the property, which sits off Ross Clark Circle on 141 Kelley Drive down the street from Southeast Health, after LaBamba Mexican Café, Inc. defaulted on its mortgage payments and the property went into foreclosure.

The Mexican eatery was built in 2007.

The building and property being included in auction are Lots 1 and 2 of Block B of the Kelley Industrial Development Subdivision.

The public auction will take place at the entrance of the Houston County courthouse on Thursday during legal sale hours. The property will go to highest cash bid.

