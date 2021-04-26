Dothan's Freeman selected as AU College of Ag marshal for spring commencement

AUBURN – Anna Beth Freeman of Dothan has been selected as the student marshal for the Auburn University College of Agriculture in the university’s spring 2021 commencement ceremonies, scheduled for this weekend.

Each college enlists a special committee to select a student marshal who best represents the values and level of excellence within the college and carry its flag at the front of the commencement procession.

Freeman will be receiving a bachelor’s degree in animal sciences with a concentration in pre-veterinary medicine and a minor in business. After graduation, she plans to pursue a professional degree in the College of Veterinary Medicine. She has been a member of Ag Ambassadors, Ag Peer Mentors, Alpha Delta Pi sorority, Omicron Delta Kappa honor society, Mortar Board honor society and Block and Bridle Club.

“Anna Beth has made us proud through her success as both a student and a leader,” said Paul Patterson, dean of the College of Agriculture. “Her dedication, hard work, growth and development these past four years have set the stage well for much more success in the years to come. We look forward to staying in touch with Anna Beth and cheering her on as she advances her career.”