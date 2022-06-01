Dothan's gas prices hit record high, rank near top in Alabama's metros

Dothan drivers on Wednesday morning were paying an average of $4.37 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, which is the highest recorded average price for the city, according to gas prices monitored by AAA.

Wednesday’s price was 3 cents higher than Tuesday, a nickel more than last Wednesday, 45 cents more than a month ago and a jump of $1.51 from June 1, 2021, AAA reports.

With the unofficial start of summer travel ushered in with the Memorial Day weekend, a gallon of gas in Dothan is four cents above the state average of $4.33 and 30 cents lower than the national average of $4.67.

Some of the increase in price is being blamed on the cost of a barrel of crude oil increasing this week.

In Wiregrass counties, the lowest average price can be found in Coffee County at $4.36 a gallon followed by Henry and Houston counties at $4.37, Barbour, Dale, and Geneva counties at $4.39. Close by, Pike County is the lowest average at $4.32 per gallon and Covington County at $4.36.

In comparing Dothan’s average regular unleaded price of $4.37 to other metropolitan areas in Alabama, the Circle City trails only the Daphne-Fairhope area where the average is $4.38 a gallon. AAA reports other metro area average prices per gallon on Wednesday at Gadsden, $4.24; Decatur, $4.28; Tuscaloosa, $4.30; Birmingham, $4.31; Florence, $4.32; Anniston-Oxford, $4.33; Huntsville, $4.32; Auburn, $4.34; Mobile, $4.34; Montgomery, $4.35; and Russell County, $4.37.

The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in Dothan on Wednesday was $5.46, which is up 3 cents from Tuesday. The highest record average price for diesel was $5.78 on May 10. The average statewide price for diesel on Wednesday was $5.36. Last year on this date, diesel fuel was $2.99 per gallon in Dothan or $2.47 higher than today.