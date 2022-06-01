 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Dothan's gas prices hit record high, rank near top in Alabama's metros

  • 0
Gas prices continue to rise

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas increased to $4.37 in Dothan on Wednesday, up 3 cents from Tuesday, according AAA gas monitoring records.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Dothan drivers on Wednesday morning were paying an average of $4.37 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, which is the highest recorded average price for the city, according to gas prices monitored by AAA.

Wednesday’s price was 3 cents higher than Tuesday, a nickel more than last Wednesday, 45 cents more than a month ago and a jump of $1.51 from June 1, 2021, AAA reports.

With the unofficial start of summer travel ushered in with the Memorial Day weekend, a gallon of gas in Dothan is four cents above the state average of $4.33 and 30 cents lower than the national average of $4.67.

Some of the increase in price is being blamed on the cost of a barrel of crude oil increasing this week.

In Wiregrass counties, the lowest average price can be found in Coffee County at $4.36 a gallon followed by Henry and Houston counties at $4.37, Barbour, Dale, and Geneva counties at $4.39. Close by, Pike County is the lowest average at $4.32 per gallon and Covington County at $4.36.

People are also reading…

In comparing Dothan’s average regular unleaded price of $4.37 to other metropolitan areas in Alabama, the Circle City trails only the Daphne-Fairhope area where the average is $4.38 a gallon. AAA reports other metro area average prices per gallon on Wednesday at Gadsden, $4.24; Decatur, $4.28; Tuscaloosa, $4.30; Birmingham, $4.31; Florence, $4.32; Anniston-Oxford, $4.33; Huntsville, $4.32; Auburn, $4.34; Mobile, $4.34; Montgomery, $4.35; and Russell County, $4.37.

The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in Dothan on Wednesday was $5.46, which is up 3 cents from Tuesday. The highest record average price for diesel was $5.78 on May 10. The average statewide price for diesel on Wednesday was $5.36. Last year on this date, diesel fuel was $2.99 per gallon in Dothan or $2.47 higher than today.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Houston County Election Results

Houston County Election Results

Here are the unofficial election results from Houston County Tuesday night. These vote totals are unofficial and will be canvassed. The outsta…

Watch Now: Related Video

Insane rockfall at Arizona's Lake Powell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert