Dothan's Jewish community gathers for Sukkot

People of all faiths relish the cooler weather that comes with autumn, but Jews around the world celebrate the fall with the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, the Festival of Booths.

Temple Emanuel, the Jewish community in Dothan, welcomed in the Sukkot season by building their community Sukkah. The men’s auxiliary built the structure, and all of the children in the religious school decorated, celebrating the joy of the season.

“This season is all about welcome. There is always one more seat at the table of peace, justice, and kindness," Rabbi Michael Shields said. "Temple Emanu-El as always, in a place of warm welcome for Jews and their family members. The sense of fellowship and friendship extends far beyond, throughout the faith community and in the wider Dothan community; to all that cherish these core communal values.

Sukkot is an autumn holiday that is celebrated for seven days, beginning on the fifteenth day of the Jewish month of Tishrei. It falls on the fifth day after Yom Kippur, the Day of Repentance. The origins of the holiday of Sukkot are in the Bible. We read that the ancient Israelites made an annual sacred pilgrimage to the Temple in Jerusalem to offer the first fruits of their autumn harvest. In this way, they thanked God for sustaining them with foods from the earth.

Sukkot, “the Feast of Booths,” is also significant as a reminder that God protected the Israelites while they wandered in the Sinai Desert, living in temporary huts as they made their way from slavery in Egypt to the Promised Land of Israel. Sukkot is known as the Festival of the Harvest” and the “Time of Our Joy.” It is one of the festivals on which Jews in ancient Israel traveled to the Temple that once stood in Jerusalem.

Today, Jews celebrate Sukkot by gathering for fellowship time, sharing meals in our holiday Sukkah (hut), and welcoming all into our community. Jews also give back during this time, collecting food for local food banks and using the communal time to pursue justice in our community.