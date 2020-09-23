Dothan's Kiwanis Club celebrates 100th anniversary serving Wiregrass children

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kiwanis Club of Dothan celebrated its centennial milestone of serving children in the community on Wednesday.

Community and club leaders gathered at the Dothan Country Club on the exact day of its 100th anniversary of service to commemorate the club’s lengthy history and today’s members who continue to carry out the civic club’s mission.

“Our civic club community has formed the type of community we have,” Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said. “We live in one of the best places in the world and it doesn’t just happen because we want it to. It happens because of clubs and organizations like this that do the right things that help people, to serve people.”

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan holds fundraisers to donate money to various child-focused clubs and organizations, sponsors community projects, and establishes programs at local schools.

Some of its service projects include:

• Established a Circle K Club at Troy University’s Dothan campus

• Its annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast that raises money for its service fund