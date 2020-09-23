Dothan's Kiwanis Club celebrates 100th anniversary serving Wiregrass children

Kiwanis Club of Dothan celebrated its centennial milestone of serving children in the community on Wednesday.
Community and club leaders gathered at the Dothan Country Club on the exact day of its 100th anniversary of service to commemorate the club’s lengthy history and today’s members who continue to carry out the civic club’s mission.
“Our civic club community has formed the type of community we have,” Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said. “We live in one of the best places in the world and it doesn’t just happen because we want it to. It happens because of clubs and organizations like this that do the right things that help people, to serve people.”
The Kiwanis Club of Dothan holds fundraisers to donate money to various child-focused clubs and organizations, sponsors community projects, and establishes programs at local schools.
Some of its service projects include:
• Established a Circle K Club at Troy University’s Dothan campus
• Its annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast that raises money for its service fund
• Donating service money to clubs and organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club, Girls Inc., Wiregrass Children’s Home, Scouts, Child Advocacy Center, and K-family youth groups
• Established the Key Club, a community service and enrichment club, at local schools
• Annual scholarships to area students to attend college
• Supports a reading program called Reading is Fundamental
• Supports the Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention with a 5K run
• Raises money for the Children’s Hospital
• Does annual service days, most recently helping clean up a local playground
• Sponsors Kiwanis Park and nearby recreational facilities
• Facilitates Aktion Club, a program for adults with disabilities
• Facilitates Builder Clubs for Wiregrass youth
“When you do something 100 years, that means you’re doing something right and you’ve made a lot of people happy in whatever area you’re trying to improve in their life,” State Rep. Paul Lee said. “You’re taking care of those people that fall out of sight in local government in a lot of cases.”
Proclamations were recently read at local government commission meetings to honor the service of Kiwanis Club, and Lee presented the group with a commendation from Gov. Kay Ivey at its meeting Wednesday.
Kiwanis International Alabama District Governor Bob Brown commended the club on its significant contribution to the Alabama District.
“There aren’t very many clubs that can claim that have been in existence serving the same mission for 100 years and Kiwanis Club of Dothan can make that claim,” Brown said. “I can’t wait to see what you do as you start your second century of service.”
Kiwanis Club International was established in 1915. In the early years, members focused on business networking but in 1919, the organization changed its focus to service — specifically service to children. In 1920, the motto of Kiwanis became “We Build.” It remained the motto until 2005, when members voted to change it to “Serving the children of the world.”
Today, there are 77 Kiwanis clubs in Alabama.
